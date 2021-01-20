DUBOIS — With back-to-back wins to their credit, the Clearfield Lady Bison were ready to extend their streak from the last week as they loaded the buses and made the trip to DuBois to face off with the Lady Beavers.

Unfortunately, the trip home was one that was somber, as a low shooting percentage and an overpowering Dubois offense left the Lady Bison with a 63-27 loss, their second of the season.

The opening quarter set the tone as a single field goal from Riley Ryen would be the lone bucket for Clearfield in the first eight minutes. Meanwhile, DuBois would put up 16 points in the first stanza, and added another 17 in the second quarter, while limiting the Lady Bison to just 10 points in the first half.

Clearfield matched its entire first-half output in the third quarter, but by that time the game was well under control.

For DuBois, all but one player on the roster added points to the stat line, with Saige Weible leading all scorers with 13 points, while Olivia Johnson pitched in another 12. Clearfield was paced by Emma Hipps, who finished with eight points, six of them coming from the charity stripe.

Clearfield (3-2) gets a slight break as they will not be back in action until Thursday night with a Mountain League contest against the Lady Dragons of Central inside the Bison Gymnasium. Tip-off is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 2 8 10 7 – 27

Dubois 16 17 14 16 – 63

CLEARFIELD – 27

Riley Ryen 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 1 3-4 5, Emma Hipps 1 6-7 8, Paige Rhine 1 0-0 2, Megan Durandetta 2 0-0 6, Alaina Fedder 1 0-0 2, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Ally Gaines 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 8 9-11 27.

DUBOIS – 63

Abby Guitter 3 1-2 9, Alexis Pfeufer 3 0-0 7, Saige Weible 6 1-2 13, Olivia Johnson 6 0-1 12, Allie Snyder 2 2-2 6, Isabella Salone 2 0-0 4, Taylor Smith 2 0-0 4, Madison Rushica 1 2-2 4, Brooke Chewing 2 0-0 4, Abby Salone 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27 6-9 63.