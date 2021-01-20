ADVERTISEMENT

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible. Experience is required. Pay based on experience and skill level Benefits available Weekends off Paid holidays Gatesman Auto Body has been a family owned and operated body shop for over 60 years. They look forward to hearing from you. Apply […]

