HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., Jan. 20, there were 5,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 783,170.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 5,214 (+46) total cases since March and 78 (+2) deaths while 15,789 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 4,130 are confirmed and 1,084 are probable.

There are 4,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, and state health officials say, of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has reportedly increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 – Jan. 14 is at 12.7 percent. The most accurate daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, there were 401 new deaths reported for a total of 19,868 Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In addition, 78 percent of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, with the remainder of deaths reported today having occurred in late December and early January.

County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 79,856 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,507,092 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,319 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,267 cases among employees, for a total of 71,586 at 1,523 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 10,112 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

It was also noted that approximately 21,690 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine reminds that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, and is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.