CLEARFIELD – Kevin T. Beniquez, 36, of Curwensville was jailed following a drug-related weapons incident Tuesday night at a local pharmacy.

According to police, a call was received for a possible armed robbery at 8:47 p.m. at Rite Aid, Clearfield. At the scene, officers located Beniquez, who was reportedly under the influence of controlled substance(s).

At the time he was taken into custody, police say he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Beniquez is a felon and not permitted to possess a firearm.

He was also in possession of brass knuckles, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in Clearfield County Jail to await charges; a preliminary hearing will also be scheduled in the near future.