HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $15,272,119 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
|Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|132.96 lbs.
|$2,925,120
|Crack Cocaine
|2.49 lbs.
|$39,840
|Heroin
|107.25 lbs.
|$3,646,500
|Fentanyl
|18.05 lbs.
|$288,000
|LSD
|43 doses
|$860
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|18.5 pints
|$123,950
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|37.88 lbs.
|$189,400
|Marijuana Plants
|106 plants
|$17,490
|Processed Marijuana
|804.38 lbs.
|$2,413,140
|Methamphetamines
|401.66 lbs.
|$4,016,600
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|17.88 lbs.
|$59,004
|MDMA – Pills
|1,639 pills
|$24,585
|Other Narcotics
|16.69 lbs.
|$33,380
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|59,770 pills
|$1,494,250
|Total Value
|$15,272,119
State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.