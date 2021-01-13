ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that troopers confiscated $15,272,119 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 132.96 lbs. $2,925,120 Crack Cocaine 2.49 lbs. $39,840 Heroin 107.25 lbs. $3,646,500 Fentanyl 18.05 lbs. $288,000 LSD 43 doses $860 Marijuana THC – Liquid 18.5 pints $123,950 Marijuana THC – Solid 37.88 lbs. $189,400 Marijuana Plants 106 plants $17,490 Processed Marijuana 804.38 lbs. $2,413,140 Methamphetamines 401.66 lbs. $4,016,600 MDMA – Ecstasy 17.88 lbs. $59,004 MDMA – Pills 1,639 pills $24,585 Other Narcotics 16.69 lbs. $33,380 Other Narcotics (Pills) 59,770 pills $1,494,250 Total Value $15,272,119

State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.