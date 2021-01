ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Marie Cipolla, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was born in Rossiter, PA, on June 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph Michael Cipolla, Sr. and Dolores Christine (Altimore) Cipolla. Rose was a 1951 graduate of SSCD School. She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/rose-marie-cipolla/