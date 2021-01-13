Through its Operation Community Spirit and EITC funds, the bank is contributing over $255,000 in funds within the month of December.

HARRISBURG – Riverview Bank and its operating divisions recently donated $10,000 to Children’s Aid Society as part of a large giving allocation through its annual Operation Community Spirit giving missions and Education Improvement Tax Credit program.

The funds will support Children’s Aid Society in its worthy mission to identify and provide services to improve the lives of children and their families.

Riverview Bank and its operating divisions is a participate in Pennsylvania’s Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible businesses when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations. The credits allow companies to reinvest that money back into the local communities they serve.

The contribution toward Children’s Aid Society is one of over 43 EITC-approved non-profit organizations’ gifts Riverview Bank provided through this year’s program allocation, providing $200,000 back to local communities served across Pennsylvania.

About Riverview Bank:

An independent community bank, Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial & Trust Management serve the Pennsylvania market area through over 25 community banking offices and limited purpose offices.

Each office offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities.

The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the communities served.

Riverview’s business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. Riverview’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RIVE”.

