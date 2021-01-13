Join GANT for another round of Live Facebook Trivia. The live event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Followers will be able to play along with their friends for a fun chance to win a $100 cash prize.

In this round, players will have an extended time to supply their answers and the lucky winner will be selected from random drawing out of the most correct answers received.

RSVP ON THE EVENT PAGE HERE.

Be sure to turn on your Facebook Live notifications.

Here’s how it works:

Visit the GANT Daily Facebook page at game time

You will be given a series of multiple choice and true or false trivia questions with 15 seconds to supply your answer in the comment section

The winner(s) will be selected from random drawing from the most correct answers received

All validated winners will be contacted to receive their prize

Winners will be announced on GANT News and the next Live Trivia Challenge

Rules: You must be 18 years or older and a resident within 50 miles of Clearfield County to play. No purchase is necessary. Immediate family members of GANT Media LLC, Blaine Digital, Wise Choice Video and applicable sponsors and partners are prohibited from playing. Players must present answers during the live broadcast to be eligible. Prizes are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. The game is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible players. GANT Media, LLC has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the contest. The receipt by winner of the prize offered in this contest is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER (AT SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE GAMES AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED. For complete rules visit our contest page.