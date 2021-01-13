DUBOIS – Tony Roy was welcomed as the new fire chief at Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting.

Roy discussed a few items of business regarding: the potential placement of knox boxes on commercial and multi-tenant buildings and uniform address number sizes.

Knox boxes are emergency key boxes outside buildings that are accessible by the fire department. This allows first responders to enter buildings more quickly in the event the owner/key holder can’t be reached.

Councilwoman Diane Bernardo favored the idea of having knox boxes on rental buildings. She said the city could also renew its efforts to have landlords verify occupancy information.

City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said with council in favor of knox boxes, the city would find some municipalities with an ordinance currently in place, and utilize them as a guide to develop the city’s own.

Suplizio said he did believe the city already had an ordinance regarding address number sizes, and that it could be reviewed.

Council agreed, saying they believed house numbers were to be at least 4 inches in height. Roy suggested the city consider increasing the size requirement to 8 inches to assist first responders with response to emergencies.

Joe Mitchell, outgoing fire chief, also presented his 2019 and 2020 reports.

By Box Type

2019 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total Fire Box 7 8 2 6 6 10 9 8 4 10 7 3 80 Rescue Box 1 6 2 3 3 3 4 6 3 2 5 4 42 Local Box 2 14 9 13 6 8 4 12 4 18 7 3 100 Mutual Aid 7 8 3 2 7 6 5 5 1 5 2 5 56 Chief Calls 2 2 0 1 2 3 3 2 4 4 3 0 26 2020 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total Fire Box 10 4 3 6 4 14 9 15 7 6 5 6 89 Rescue Box 3 1 0 1 5 4 2 6 3 4 4 4 37 Local Box 6 8 6 2 9 35 6 16 3 3 3 3 100 Mutual Aid 4 5 9 5 6 6 6 1 4 4 6 3 59 Chief Calls 2 1 1 0 6 0 1 5 2 2 3 0 23

By Incident Code

2019 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total Structure Fire 6 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 0 5 3 1 27 Fire Alarm 1 5 1 4 5 8 8 5 4 5 4 2 52 Vehicle Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Outside Fire 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 MVA No Ext 1 4 1 2 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 34 MVA W/ Ext 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Other Rescue 0 1 2 1 0 0 2 3 0 1 2 0 12 Hazardous Condition/Material 1 3 3 0 0 1 1 3 2 3 3 0 20 CO Alarm 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 Wires Down 0 8 1 3 0 3 0 4 2 5 3 1 30 Odor 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 1 1 2 1 0 11 Public Service 1 2 2 7 5 1 1 1 1 9 2 1 33 Mutual Aid 7 8 3 2 7 6 5 5 1 5 2 5 56 Other Rescue 1 1 0 1 0 3 2 3 1 1 1 0 14

2020 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total Structure Fire 4 4 2 0 0 5 1 7 1 3 2 3 32 Fire Alarm 6 0 1 6 4 5 8 8 6 3 3 3 53 Vehicle Fire 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Outside Fire 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 2 1 0 7 MVA No Ext 2 1 0 1 1 1 1 4 3 2 3 1 20 MVA W/ Ext 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 Other Rescue 1 0 0 0 5 3 1 2 0 1 1 3 17 Hazardous Condition/Material 5 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 13 CO Alarm 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 8 Wires Down 0 2 2 1 3 19 0 13 3 0 2 1 46 Odor 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 7 Public Service 0 1 2 0 5 4 1 0 1 0 3 0 17 Mutual Aid 4 6 9 5 6 3 6 1 4 4 5 3 56 Other Rescue 2 1 1 0 3 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 12

By Company

2019 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total Volunteers 10 20 10 20 11 16 13 21 8 21 12 6 168 Friendship 9 16 4 9 8 15 13 11 4 17 9 7 122 JE DuBois 10 19 8 10 11 16 12 15 6 18 12 6 143 Fourth Ward 9 23 7 12 12 19 17 19 9 22 15 9 173 Goodwill 13 11 4 10 9 17 12 14 6 15 12 5 128 Mutual Aid Received 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4