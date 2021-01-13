HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., Jan. 13, there were 7,619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 741,389.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 4,940 (+57) total cases since March and 60 (+1) deaths while 15,411 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 3,921 are confirmed and 1,019 are probable.

There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which state health officials say, is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has reportedly increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 7 is 14.4 percent. The most accurate daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, there were 349 new deaths reported for a total of 18,080 Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 72,728 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,867 cases among employees, for a total of 69,044 at 1,505 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 9,793 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also noted that approximately 21,017 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine reminds that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, and is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.