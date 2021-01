ADVERTISEMENT

Carl Thomas (Tom) Henry Jr., 78, died peacefully on Wednesday evening January 6, 2021, at the Ogden Regional Medical Center after living for several years at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah. Carl was born November 20, 1942, the fifth child and only son of Carl Thomas and Alpha Henry in Rochester Mills, PA. His childhood was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carl-thomas-tom-henry-jr/