DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will host a First Friday reception on Dec. 4, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the gallery in downtown DuBois.

The reception will honor Artist of the Month Steve Hindman. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery will have facial masks available for a $2 donation, if possible, and is spacious, which allows guests to practice social distancing.

To learn more about the gallery and to view local artwork, please visit its Web site: www.winklergallery.org.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor of 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. It’s a non-profit gallery that “represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.”

Due to COVID-19, its hours are: Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.