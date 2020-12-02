ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – At Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting, there were only a few items of business to discuss.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner showed Supervisor Randy Powell and Secretary Barbara Shaffner pictures and prices of furniture for the new meeting room at the new home for the township.

Most of what he had examples of were tables that could be moved around, as needed, for township meetings or training events for the police, fire companies or other groups.

Ruffner said that currently the 911 Center is being used for such meetings, but the meeting space at the new building will be twice as large as that at the 911 Center.

The supervisors voted to allow Ruffner to use his discretion to purchase what is needed for the meeting room.

The police department is also in the process of preparing to move, and Sgt. Julie Curry said the police will do the work and nothing sensitive will be moved without herself or Chief Doug Clark present at all times.

Plans are still to have everything moved by the end of the year.

Powell said the brickwork is ahead of schedule and they will begin painting mid-month and be able to finish moving shortly after that.

Ruffner also reported that the dog park committee met recently and they are working on a fundraiser to begin in January to help offset the cost for building the park.