Dr. John Nauright, dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services at Lock Haven University, recently was named director of the LHU Clearfield campus. Nauright, who has vast international leadership experience, particularly working with multi-campus universities and programming, assumed the directorship of LHU Clearfield on Nov. 30.

“I am delighted to be the new director of Clearfield campus,” Nauright said. “The campus plays an important role in providing access to higher education opportunities for residents of Clearfield County and the surrounding areas. I am passionate about what the Clearfield campus can do for the region, the community and for its people. I look forward to making Clearfield an extremely vital asset for the community for many years to come.”

Nauright is a member of #PreparedforPA Northern Region Workforce Assembly and numerous regional and international bodies and is an award winning and leading global scholar who has brought several partnerships to Lock Haven University.

Since Nauright’s arrival at LHU in 2019, the Poorman College has added four certificate programs, two new degree programs and expanded online, hybrid and experiential learning opportunities for students. He already has impacted the Clearfield campus through adding social work, computer science, recreation management and sport management to the programs that can be completed entirely at Clearfield.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Nauright’s record of global leadership and experience,” said Valerie Dixon, associate director of LHU Clearfield. “He has vast experience with workforce development and program expansion and has already been instrumental in working to support Clearfield by providing new opportunities for our students. Our campus has so much potential and I believe he is going to help us grow the campus while supporting the community.”

Dr. Ron Darbeau, LHU provost and vice president for academic affairs said he is thrilled to have Nauright serve in this role. “He brings a wealth of experience developing aspirational and market-driven programs as well as working in a multi-campus university environment,” Darbeau said. “These experiences together with his expertise in workforce development, make him ideal at this pivotal time when we are poised to expand the role and scope of the Clearfield campus.”

For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 814-768-3405.

LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.