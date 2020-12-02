ADVERTISEMENT

The Grampian Lions Club will hold its annual Christmas lighting contest on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Any resident who wishes to participate should have their lights on by 6 p.m. for judging. No registration is required.

Judging will take place in four municipalities: Grampian Borough and Penn, Bloom and Greenwood Townships. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each municipality. Prizes are gift certificates from the Grampian One Stop Store.

The Grampian Lions Club has held this annual event for over 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the spirit of Christmas.