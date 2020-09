ADVERTISEMENT

Wilma J. Smail, 88, of Corsica, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands, Jefferson Court in Brookville. She was born on September 30, 1931 in Miola; daughter of the late Charles W. and Essie Mae Clinger Hannold. Wilma married David Smail on December 6, 1948, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1995. She was […]

