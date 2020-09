ADVERTISEMENT

Judith Lynne (Judi) Reitz, 65, of Brookville, PA, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday August 25, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1954, in Brookville, PA. Judi is the daughter of Shirley Ames Sheesley and stepfather William Sheesley of Brookville. Judi was preceded in death by her only son, Isaac Fraust and grandparents Howard and Gertrude Ames. In addition […]

