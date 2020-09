ADVERTISEMENT

Dora H. “Helen” Wilson, 93, of formerly of Chestnut Avenue, DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Christ The King Manor. Born on February 16, 1927 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carlton W. & Ida E. (Young) Hetrick. Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois, PA, […]

