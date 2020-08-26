CLEARFIELD – Controversy continues to surround the deputy controller position in Clearfield County Government.

On Tuesday, the commissioners officially voted to rescind the hiring of Mark Michael as the county’s new deputy controller and to hire Kaitlin Evans, the daughter of Controller Tom Adamson, instead.

Before the board’s vote, Commissioner Dave Glass said he personally didn’t agree with Adamson’s decision but legally the county was bound to approve the recommendation. The board concurred.

Under Pennsylvania County Code, elected officials, such as the controller, district attorney, prothonotary, etc., have discretion over hiring and firing in their own departments.

Both Glass and Commissioner John Sobel said it was a matter outside of the board’s control. “It is what it is,” Glass said. Evans’ hiring is effective, Monday, Aug. 31, at an annual salary of $35,000.

Adamson said he understands hiring family isn’t “ideal” and he agrees 100 percent with the commissioners. “Under certain circumstances, there are necessities and the county does practice in hiring family.”

He said because of the shear volume of work on his understaffed office, he needs the position filled “immediately.” “We have $45 million dollars that goes through that office.”

Adamson said he had five candidates for the deputy controller position, and Evans was the only one who had the background, education and experience.

He said Evans has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State University, and previously worked for Children & Youth Services for over five years.

“She’s accustomed to the workings of the county,” Adamson said, “and she also has banking experience. No other candidate met those qualifications.”

The commissioners originally voted to approve the hiring of Michael on Tuesday, Aug. 11 as the new deputy controller at the recommendation of Adamson.

However, following the board meeting, the commissioners learned Michael had been found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of bank fraud in June of 2013.

According to previously-published press releases from the U.S. Justice Department, Michael was one of three former Dart Trucking business executives charged in a $3.6 million check-kiting scheme.

Michael, chief financial officer, Timothy Kephart, chief executive officer, and Lee Stoneburner, president, were all charged in August of 2011 through the U.S. District Court in Northern Ohio.

The scheme spanned an approximate 2.5-year period from October of 2007 until February of 2010, when bad checks were drawn against accounts at the Columbiana, Ohio Huntington Bank.

The department said the men conspired to kite checks to pay their bills, expenses and salaries by depositing bad checks into controlled disbursements accounts (CDAs).

Michael was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in September of 2013 by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the commissioners called on Adamson to rescind his request to hire Michael so the county could fill the position with a more “suitable and qualified” candidate.

Though Adamson had expressed “no concerns” over Michael’s hire, he informed the commissioners Thursday, Aug. 13 that he no longer planned to bring Michael on his staff.