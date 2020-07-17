Districts consider mix of in-person and remote learning

Ed Mahon/PA Post

You’ve probably heard a lot of talk about reopening schools.

David Christopher, a superintendent in Cumberland County, said that’s not really the right phrase for how he’s approaching the new school year.

“Reopening schools is really easy. We just bring everybody back to school,” Christopher, the head of the Cumberland Valley School District, said on WITF’s Smart Talk. “This is a staying open plan, which is a lot harder.”

What he means: If schools don’t have the right mitigation efforts in place, coronavirus cases will start to climb again. Christopher said it would not take many cases to shut down an entire school building for 14 days. Five cases would be enough, he said.

“And that kind of opening and closure, and opening and closure, I think would actually be more disruptive for students and teachers than potentially being online all the time,” Christopher said.

Christopher plans to bring K-5 students back for in-person classes every day — that means modifying schedules, so students can ride on buses that are at no more than 50 percent capacity. For middle and high schools, the district is looking at a hybrid model where students would attend in-person two days a week.

Here’s a look at how other districts in the state are planning for the fall:

