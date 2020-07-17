ADVERTISEMENT

After being home for so long, it’s only natural that our productivity would deteriorate. Learn how to stay focused when working from home during quarantine.

Though the country is slowly beginning the process of reopening after the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re far from out of the woods just yet. In fact, with Pennsylvania residents still catching the virus, those who can are encouraged to continue working from home to further reduce these numbers. However, working from home for so long is beginning to take its toll on morale, focus, and general productivity—especially for those who hadn’t done it before. This is how to stay focused when working from home so you can push through these last phases of quarantine.

Designate a Productive Workspace

An essential part of what keeps us so productive in the office setting is the sense of consistency it offers. Our work desks become an environment that we associate with focus and efficiency, so, therefore, it’s easier to get into this frame of mind when in that spot. Without this designated working area at home, we tend to be more laid-back and susceptible to distraction. As such, you can regain some of your productivity by establishing a place where you can be alone with your work. For the best results, make sure that this spot is away from most major interruptions and has everything you need to perform your duties within easy reach.

Keep Yourself Hydrated and Energized

It’s also easier to stay focused when working from home if you’re doing things to care for your body. Since we aren’t leaving the house very often or moving around as much, our bodies aren’t energizing themselves the way that they used to. This stagnation often leaves us feeling sluggish, unmotivated, and tired when the time comes to complete our work. But in taking the time to work out, eat fueling foods, and drink plenty of water, we’re supplying our bodies with the resources to keep our brains engaged. Drinking cold water, in particular, can even boost your immune system in addition to alertness.

Establish and Abide by Your Working Hours

Make sure, as well, that you’re setting and sticking to your designated work hours. As with establishing a working area to help your brain focus, creating a routine for your job duties allows the brain to recognize when it’s time to be productive. This sense of routine allows you to draw the line between your working time and your leisure time, and it encourages you to get more done while you’re on the clock.