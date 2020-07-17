ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday! This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For details on how to enter, visit exploreJeffersonPA.com on Facebook. For those who […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/free-pizza-friday-a-hit-among-local-residents717/