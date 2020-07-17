CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Police are getting some upgraded equipment with the help of some funding of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

At Thursday’s council meeting, the council approved purchase of four dash mount radios, 14 portable radios with cases and chargers, all from Centre Communications.

The cost of the equipment is $44,841.60 with funding from a USDA grant for $24,600 and a USDA loan for 2.25 percent of $20,200 and the remaining amount coming from the general fund of $41.60.

Along with approval of the purchases, council also had to approve the following documents regarding the funding: request for obligation of funds, letter of intent to meet conditions, community facilities grant agreement, loan resolution, ACH payment enrollment form and form AD 1048 from the solicitor.

Also, under police, Chief Vincent McGinnis said there has been a problem recently in regards to the national coin shortage. He said people have been putting folded dollar bills in the parking meters and warned that this is not an acceptable solution and they will be ticketed.

Residents and visitors should also remember to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside.

Council approved Glock Armor School training for two officers at the cost of $250 per officer on Aug. 27 and Taser training for two officers at no cost to the borough on Sept. 3.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott also noted that the St. Francis PTO is having a “drive-in” fundraiser where families can pull up to the back of the school in their cars and order food, as was done at drive-in restaurants years ago.

The fundraiser will be held July 25 and council approved the temporary closing of a portion of Healy Avenue for the event.

Stott noted that the fire company will also be having a chicken barbecue dinner that evening.