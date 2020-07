JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Despite rumors to the contrary, wearing a mask does not affect carrying a concealed weapon, with the proper permit, in Pennsylvania. As the COVID-19 Pandemic has continued and the wearing of masks has become more common, particularly under recent state orders, social media has become a hotbed of debate over the legality of wearing a […]

