FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges related to an incident where he allegedly slammed a woman into a stove and punched her repeatedly. Court documents indicate a hearing for 35-year-old Corey Thomas Loney, of Falls Creek, was continued on Tuesday, June 30, and has been scheduled to resume at 9:45 a.m. on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/police-man-slams-woman-into-stove-punches-her-in-the-head/