OSCEOLA MILLS – With fears of COVID-19 still lingering and affecting people across the land, events are to be held with precautions in place.

Citizens are getting stir crazy following quarantine, and many local festivals and fairs have decided to take this summer off in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, there are a few organizations choosing to continue holding their events while taking as many precautions as possible.

Osceola Mills chose this year to move forward with the 98th Columbia Fire Co. Fireman’s Festival, with a week of activities culminating in a parade on July 4.

This year’s parade saw fewer people along the parade route, there were no high school marching bands and no twirling units, but lots of heart.

Many local and visiting fire departments brought additional apparatus to this year’s parade to show off “their stuff.”

The Clearfield Shriner’s Oriental Band, always a crowd favorite, brought their tame cobra to shoot water into the clusters of spectators. The Altoona Shrine Circus came with their Calliope and some of the clowns.

Local veterans, politicians and other organizations made an appearance, and there was no lack of candy thrown.

Perhaps it hasn’t been exactly the same kind of festival locals have become accustomed to, but for many, it gave hope for the future and better days to come.