CLEARFIELD – Hope Hess attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) during the 2018-19 school year in the Automotive Mechanics program.

After graduation, she was hired by Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick of Philipsburg where she is an oil change technician.

She explained that putting in the hard work at the CCCTC to learn a skill that she can apply in a job and real life was a great decision.

Hess is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study.

To learn more about the Automotive Mechanics program at CCCTC, call Holly Ryan at 814-768-4603 or visit www.ccctc.edu.