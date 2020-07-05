CLEARFIELD – The Central Mountains Region, Antique Automobile Club of America, announces that its annual car show, scheduled for Aug. 16, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“This would have been our 44th consecutive show, and it’s with a heavy heart that we are cancelling this year,” organizers said in a press announcement.

The club is also postponing the drawing date for the 1989 Corvette raffle until next year’s show, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 15, 2021 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

All current ticket holders will be offered a refund or the opportunity to exchange their ticket(s) for next year’s raffle.