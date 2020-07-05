TYRONE – Leaders at Tyrone Regional Health Network (TRHN)/Tyrone Hospital have announced that Anna Marie Anna, RN, BSN, MHA, NE-BC has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) at Tyrone Regional Health Network (TRHN)/Tyrone Hospital. Anna has served as acting CEO since April of 2019.

Anna has served in an executive leadership role since joining TRHN in 2016. She first served as chief nursing officer. Later she was promoted to the position of acting CEO.

Kelly Wike, president of TRHN/Tyrone Hospital Board of Directors, said TRHN has accomplished much with Anna at the helm.

“Mrs. Anna has navigated TRHN through a year marked by extraordinary challenges and significant opportunities,” she said. “In healthcare, we know there are challenges ahead.

“The continuity and foresight Mrs. Anna bring to the organization will be important as we move forward.”

Under Anna’s leadership, Tyrone Hospital joined The PA Rural Health Model, an innovative payment model that transitions rural hospitals to global budget payments and allows them time to transform care to better meet the health needs of the community.

Tyrone moved forward with a Letter of Intent to affiliate with Penn Highlands Healthcare, an integrated healthcare delivery system in the central Pennsylvania region.

She provided executive leadership for TRHN during the COVID-19 pandemic, insuring the safety of patients, staff and the community while continuing to provide the highest quality of patient care. She continues to facilitate planning for potential future needs associated with the ongoing pandemic.

“I am honored to be provided this opportunity to lead such a wonderful team of caregivers, said Anna. “I am excited for what the future holds for Tyrone Hospital and the communities we serve.”

Anna’s professional experience includes over 26 years in executive and management roles in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining TRHN, she held leadership positions at Conemaugh Health System, Clearfield Hospital and Golden Living Center.

Anna has a Master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University. She is also a board-certified nursing executive.