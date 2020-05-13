KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an arson that occurred in Knox Township, Jefferson County. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Knox Township Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned farmhouse located in a remote area near 1387 O’Donnell Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, that occurred […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-investigating-arson-of-abandoned-farmhouse/