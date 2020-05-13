PA Man Arrested After Threatening Gov. Tom Wolf Over Shutdown Order: Police

Becky Metrick/PennLive

A Westmoreland County man is in custody after police say he made threatening statements toward Gov. Tom Wolf when he called the governor’s former business.

State police in York say Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, called Wolf K&B in York City on May 8. At the time, Naples was not identified as the caller, but the investigation identified him as the suspect.

The York County Dispatch reported that Naples targeted Wolf’s former business out of anger over the statewide business shut down.

Citing charging documents, the Dispatch reported that the customer service representative Naples spoke shared the contents of the call with a supervisor by email: “Customer called in stating he was angry about Governor Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed.”

District Attorney Dave Sunday approved charges of threats – improper influence in official political matters, terroristic threats – intent to terrorize another and harassment, police said.

Sunday posted a statement on the charges to his Facebook page:

Online court dockets show the improper influence charge is a felony.

Naples was arrested in Westmoreland County and has not yet been arraigned by York County, according to online court dockets.

