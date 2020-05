Jason Wayne Henry, 35, formerly of Leitchfield, Kentucky died May 5, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident on Interstate 80 in Brookville, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania. Born on October 10, 1984 in Seymour, Indiana, he was the son of Frank Barrett and Angela Anglin Jackson. He was raised by the late James Henry and Regina Henry; she survives. He […]

