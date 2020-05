CLEARFIELD – GANT News would like to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis through its “Open for Business” campaign.

Local business owners are encouraged to submit photographs of their businesses or storefronts, open for business signs and staff to be featured on GANT and its social media.

Photographs and business information should be submitted to news@gantdaily.com. Please include “Open for Business” in the e-mail’s subject line.