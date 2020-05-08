Employment Opportunities Available Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Full-time Positions
|JOB TITLE
|ORDER #
|WAGE/RATE
|EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
|Insurance Agent
|13815244
|30-40,000/Year
|No experience required, must have a valid driver’s license.
|Adult Home Care LPN
|13817160
|D.O.E
|Minimum one year clinical experience as an LPN.
|*LPN Pediatrics
|13826770
|D.O.E
|Minimum one year clinical experience as an LPN.
|*Direct Support Professional
|13826775
|12.50-14/Hour
|Passion for providing mental/behavioral health care.
|*Registered Nurse
|13823492
|D.O.E
|Two years of direct work experience preferred.
|*Loan Document Preparer
|13826527
|D.O.E
|Ability to meet individual & group production standards.
|Substitute
Para-
Professional
|13800244
|D..O.E
|A minimum of 48 college credits or a high school and Para Ed. Certification.
|Behavioral Health Professional
|13804066
|D.O.E
|Licensed in Social work, counseling, psychology or nursing with two years experience.
|Walmart Supercenter positions
|13804162
|D.O.E
|Full time, part-time, seasonal positions available.
Part-time Positions
|Sales Clerk
|13755411
|10+/Hour
D.O.E
|Hiring all shifts, employer will train.
|Certified Nurses Aide
|13768623
|12+/Hour D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available.
|Personal Care Aides
|13773529
|D.O.E
|Casual and part-time positions available.
|Cashiers
|13773651
|9/Hour
|Full and part-time available. Must be available to work days, evenings and weekends.
|Bakery / Deli Worker
|13773680
|8/Hour
|Experience preferred, must be at least age 18.
|*Licensed Social Worker
|13826635
|20-30/Hour
|Must be a licensed Social worker or licensed clinical social worker.
|*Case Management Participant Assistant
|13821918
|8.25/Hour
|Experience in customer service, social service, education or human resources. Valid drivers license and reliable transportation.
|*Caregivers
|138202801382028313820290
|10.30/Hour
|Must have personal vehicle, a valid drivers license, H.S Diploma/GED, ability to work every other weekend.
|Dietary Aides
|13794976
|10.75/+ D.O.E
|Food service experience preferred, employer will train.
