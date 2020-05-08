Employment Opportunities Available Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Full-time Positions

JOB TITLE ORDER # WAGE/RATE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED Insurance Agent 13815244 30-40,000/Year No experience required, must have a valid driver’s license. Adult Home Care LPN 13817160 D.O.E Minimum one year clinical experience as an LPN. *LPN Pediatrics 13826770 D.O.E Minimum one year clinical experience as an LPN. *Direct Support Professional 13826775 12.50-14/Hour Passion for providing mental/behavioral health care. *Registered Nurse 13823492 D.O.E Two years of direct work experience preferred. *Loan Document Preparer 13826527 D.O.E Ability to meet individual & group production standards. Substitute Para- Professional 13800244 D..O.E A minimum of 48 college credits or a high school and Para Ed. Certification. Behavioral Health Professional 13804066 D.O.E Licensed in Social work, counseling, psychology or nursing with two years experience. Walmart Supercenter positions 13804162 D.O.E Full time, part-time, seasonal positions available.

Part-time Positions

Sales Clerk 13755411 10+/Hour D.O.E Hiring all shifts, employer will train. Certified Nurses Aide 13768623 12+/Hour D.O.E Full and Part-time available. Personal Care Aides 13773529 D.O.E Casual and part-time positions available. Cashiers 13773651 9/Hour Full and part-time available. Must be available to work days, evenings and weekends. Bakery / Deli Worker 13773680 8/Hour Experience preferred, must be at least age 18. *Licensed Social Worker 13826635 20-30/Hour Must be a licensed Social worker or licensed clinical social worker. *Case Management Participant Assistant 13821918 8.25/Hour Experience in customer service, social service, education or human resources. Valid drivers license and reliable transportation. *Caregivers 138202801382028313820290 10.30/Hour Must have personal vehicle, a valid drivers license, H.S Diploma/GED, ability to work every other weekend. Dietary Aides 13794976 10.75/+ D.O.E Food service experience preferred, employer will train.

