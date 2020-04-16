How to Establish a Workspace at Home

It can be extremely difficult to work from home when you don’t have a home office. Here’s how to establish a workplace at home for the coming months.

Many people are now having to move their work to home due to the coronavirus pandemic. One issue many people are facing now is making their home double as a productive workplace. Finding the right place to work is key, but it can be hard to strike the perfect balance that makes a space both comfortable and productive. Learn how to establish a workplace at home.

Find Somewhere Quiet

To stay as productive as possible, find a space at home where you can concentrate. This can vary, especially if you have kids at home. A basement or a garage or a great option, but you might have to settle with your kitchen or bedroom. Simply find a space where you can get work done and keep all your stuff nearby. Also, make sure you set some ground rules if you aren’t home by yourself during this time.

Work by a Window

If possible, a great way to find the perfect spot for work is to be near a window. Natural light is another element that is known to increase productivity. For the coming months, set up shop near a window so that you can gaze outside and give yourself a break from your computer screen.

Consider Working Outside

As the weather gets nice out, you can also move your workplace to the outdoors. This is an advantage you normally wouldn’t have at work, so utilize what nature has to offer. This can be a great way to improve your mood, which can translate to a higher work ethic.

Make Some Upgrades

The last part of how to establish a workplace at home is to make some upgrades. Consider adding in an intensive use chair, an ergonomic desk, or even a new laptop or PC to your at-home workplace. There’s no telling how long this will last; plus, working from home might become more of an option in the future as well.