GANT Police Blotter

Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a PFA violation and harassment. Upon investigation it was discovered that Stephen Termin, 48, of Curwensville had attempted numerous times to contact the victive through text, Facebook messages and multiple third parties. Charges were filed and a warrant has been issued. If anyone knows the whereabout of Termin they are asked to contact the Lawrence Twp. Police Department.
PSP Clearfield
- Chief Edwards of the Morrisdale Fire Department requested assistance from the PA State Police Fire Marshall in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed the victim’s two-stall detached garage and a 2003 Chevy Silverado in Graham Twp. Witness statements indicate the fire originated in the rear of the garage, which housed a number of chickens and turkeys that died as a result. The cause was not determined. A total loss is estimated at $100,000.
- State police are investigating the theft of batteries and several gallons of industrial oil from Swisher Contracting, Inc. on Hoopup Rd in Shawville. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
- Police investigated a retail theft in Morris Twp. Unknown actor(s) entered the Minit-mart and removed an automotive air freshener and a roll of aluminum foil.
- State police are investigated an act of harassment and unwanted physical contact in Decatur Twp. A 34 year old Julian, PA man was arrested in the incident.
- State police are investigating a case of access device fraud in Decatur Twp. The victim received fraudulent charges in the amount of $189.37 to his bank account the Actor is unknown at this time.