DOH: Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases Approaches 28,000 in PA

HARRISBURG – The number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is now approaching 28,000 throughout the commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that as of 12 a.m. today, there are 1,245 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. The death toll has reached 707.

DOH data shows that there are nine confirmed cases in Clearfield County; 73 in Centre County; 13 in Blair County; and 14 in Cambria County, including one death.

In addition, there are eight cases in Clinton County; two in Elk County; one in Cameron County; two in Jefferson County; and 44 in Indiana County, including two deaths.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, state health officials say. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well.

“We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front-line responders.”

DOH data shows there are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:

less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;

nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;

1 percent are aged 13-18;

6 percent are aged 19-24;

nearly 40 percent are aged 25-49;

nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and

nearly 23 percent are aged 65 or older.

State health officials say that most hospitalized patients are aged 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. It was noted that there have been no pediatric deaths to date.

More data is available here.

DOH data shows that in nursing/personal care homes, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19 and 394 cases among employees for a total of 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties.

Out of our total deaths, state health officials say that 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed; and schools are closed statewide for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.