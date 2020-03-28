Three Bison Wrestlers Named Mountain League All-Stars

TYRONE — The Mountain League recently announced their all-star teams.
The Clearfield Bison had three sophomore wrestlers named to the team – Mark McGonigal, Oliver Billotte, and Karson Kline.
The weight class choices were made solely on regular season dual meet action.
2019-2020 Mountain League Wrestling All Stars
|Weight
|Name
|School
|106
|Coen Bainey
|Bald Eagle Area
|113
|Hunter Walk
|Tyrone
|120
|Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|126
|Roland Mills
|Huntingdon
|132
|Jade Swisher
|Bellefonte
|138
|Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|145
|Gage McClenahan
|Bald Eagle Area
|152
|Malachi Duvall
|Penns Valley
|160
|Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|170
|Myles Baney
Mark McGonigal
|Huntingdon
Clearfield
|182
|Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|195
|Parker Moore
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|220
|Oliver Billotte
|Clearfield
|285
|David Close
|Bald Eagle Area
|Multi-Weight
Class
|Hunter Weitosh
Karson Kline
|Philipsburg-Osceola
Clearfield
|Tyler Benner
|Bellefonte
|Isaiah Reed
|Huntingdon