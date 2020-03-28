Home / Sports / Local Sports / Three Bison Wrestlers Named Mountain League All-Stars

Three Bison Wrestlers Named Mountain League All-Stars

TYRONE — The Mountain League recently announced their all-star teams.

The Clearfield Bison had three sophomore wrestlers named to the team – Mark McGonigal, Oliver Billotte, and Karson Kline.

The weight class choices were made solely on regular season dual meet action.

2019-2020 Mountain League Wrestling All Stars

Weight Name School
106 Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area
113 Hunter Walk Tyrone
120 Lane Aikey Bellefonte
126 Roland Mills Huntingdon
132 Jade Swisher Bellefonte
138 Clayton Royer Penns Valley
145 Gage McClenahan Bald Eagle Area
152 Malachi  Duvall Penns Valley
160 Ethan Richner Bellefonte
170 Myles Baney

Mark McGonigal

 Huntingdon

Clearfield
182 Ethan Rossman Bellefonte
195 Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola
220 Oliver Billotte Clearfield
285 David Close Bald Eagle Area
Multi-Weight

Class

 Hunter Weitosh

Karson Kline

 Philipsburg-Osceola

Clearfield
  Tyler Benner Bellefonte
  Isaiah Reed Huntingdon

 

