The Giant Company Donates $50,000 to Support COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts at Geisinger

The Giant Company has long supported Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital through annual donations supported by Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger campaigns and activities.

These donations have been used to provide life-saving equipment and programs at the children’s hospital and pediatric services throughout the state.

This week to help provide even more assistance to the hospital and the youngest members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Giant Company made a donation of $50,000 to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“We are grateful for this generous gift from the Giant Company during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, chief philanthropy officer of Geisinger Health Foundation.

“Giant’s Family Foundation has supported our pediatrics services at Geisinger for more than 20 years and, at this unprecedented time, we are thankful for this donation to help equip our caregivers in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”

The Giant Company announced a total of $250,000 in donations to five hospitals including, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children’s Hospital, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

“While there has been a great focus on the effects COVID-19 has on our older population, children fighting cancer or other serious medical conditions with weakened immune systems may need further specialty care,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company.

“The GIANT Company has long supported our local children’s hospitals, and we are proud to continue doing what we can to assist in providing quality care to those children and support for the dedicated medical staff on the front lines of this pandemic.”

If you or your business can help by donating supplies, blood or make monetary donation to help in the fight against the COVID-19, please call 800-739-6882 or visit geisinger.org/fightcovid.