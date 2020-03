PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Jefferson County Jail from his work-release program in late January. In a release issued Saturday afternoon, Punxsutawney-based State Police Trooper Hoover said 40-year-old Herbert D. Murray III, of Falls Creek, failed to sign back into the Jefferson County Jail from his […]

