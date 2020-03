HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 28, 533 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,751. Positive Cases by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases 0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 11% 25-49 39% 50-64 28% 65+ […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-reports-533-new-coronavirus-cases-twelve-new-deaths-reported/