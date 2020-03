Ira Aldridge Minor, age 91, of South Main St., Brookville PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Ira was born on May 14, 1928, to the late Nathaniel and Clara (Parker) Minor in Brooklyn, NY. He attended his elementary and high school years around Brooklyn before enlisting in the New York National […]

