Dodge Waives Hearing in Arson Case

CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man is facing charges in connection to a fire at his home back in early February.

Dahr L. Dodge, 45, is charged by Trooper Derek Southern of the Clearfield-based state police with felony arson-danger of death or bodily injury and misdemeanor failure to control/report dangerous fire and recklessly endangering another person.

Dodge waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. His bail was also modified from $10,000 monetary to unsecured.

The charges stem from a fire at approximately 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at 22 Goodrow Ln., in Bradford Township, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

State police say fire and emergency personnel responded to the house fire, and it was initially believed to be accidental in nature due to the owner, Dodge, having no insurance.

However, on Feb. 6, a witness contacted Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti and information received resulted in further investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

Agosti found data and information provided by witnesses indicated the fire was actually an act of arson. As a result, Southern was asked to interview Dodge regarding the fire March 3 at the jail, where he was being housed for an unrelated incident.

During the interview, Dodge allegedly confessed to starting the fire in a trash can in the living room of his residence. Afterwards, he left and waited for the fire department’s arrival.