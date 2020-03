JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has offered parents and caregivers tips on caring for children during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Tips to keep children healthy while school’s out Based on available evidence, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults. While some children and infants have been sick […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cdc-tips-on-caring-for-children-during-covid-19-outbreak/