State Police Release Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses Enforcement Totals

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police released data on actions taken yesterday, March 26, against non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations. Enforcement began on Monday, March 23, 2020.

A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.

THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020 TROOP WARNING CITATION Daily Total Daily Total A 1 14 0 0 B 1 3 0 0 C 1 1 0 0 D 2 4 0 0 E 0 4 0 0 F 4 9 0 0 G 3 8 0 0 H 4 10 0 0 J 3 6 0 0 K 0 2 0 0 L 0 2 0 0 M 1 5 0 0 N 0 2 0 0 P 0 3 0 0 R 1 5 0 0 TOTAL 21 78 0 0