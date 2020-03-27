Penn Staters Help Fight Hunger During Coronavirus Outbreak

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Crates full of eggs, rolls, berries, green peppers, asparagus and apples are just some of the foods that were loaded onto a truck at Penn State’s Housing and Food Services Building last week to be donated to people in need across the state.

With increasing demand on food banks across the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, staff members in Penn State Housing and Food Services are striving to alleviate food insecurity by donating fresh produce, dairy and other food products to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and State College Area School District, as well as making plans to contribute nonperishable items to Penn State’s Lion’s Pantry, which remains open to support students in need.

“With students at University Park and the Commonwealth Campuses learning remotely for the remainder of the spring semester, the University has a stock of fresh and perishable foods that no longer will be used on campuses and that instead can be shared with those who are negatively impacted by coronavirus and who may be experiencing food insecurity,” said Cheryl Fabrizi, assistant vice president for Housing and Food Services.

Last week, the first shipment of more than 1,000 pounds of fresh food items made its way to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (CPFB) in Williamsport, where it will be distributed among a network comprised of 1,000 food pantries, service agencies, soup kitchens and shelters in 26 counties across the state.

“We know this is a difficult time for many, and this is an opportunity to help students and those in need in our communities, as well as redirect food, so it doesn’t go to waste,” said Anna Sostarecz, sustainability coordinator in Housing and Food Services.

Housing and Food Services has partnered with CPFB since 2018 — and in that time has donated more than 28,000 pounds of food from its residential and retail dining operations.

“We typically donate before holiday breaks and vacations, but we anticipate this will be an ongoing effort for the foreseeable future,” said John Mondock, director of purchasing at Penn State. “In addition to taking care of the limited number of students who remain on campus, this provides a glimmer of hope knowing we can help serve the community during this trying time.”

The Nittany Lion Inn, Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and Intercollegiate Athletics also are chipping in to donate perishable items like milk and other dairy products.

With the evolving coronavirus outbreak, the team expects to make regular donations to the food bank, as well as contribute to local partners like State College Area School District (SCASD), which is still providing daily breakfast and lunch to local K-12 students while schools are closed. Donated cheese, soup, yogurt, muffins and hummus will help feed about 500 students daily.