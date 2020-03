Mary Kathryn Hrinya, 75, of Creation Drive DuBois, PA, died on Tuesday, March 24, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on March 4, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathryn Slattery Hrinya. Retired, Mary managed the Dialysis Unit at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was also very active and involved […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-kathryn-hrinya/