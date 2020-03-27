Home / Coronavirus Updates / Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Expand ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Nine More Counties to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19, Counties Now Total 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As the state continues to seek relief to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19, today Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised their “Stay at Home” orders to include nine additional counties. The counties added to the order are Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York, bringing the […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/governor-wolf-and-health-secretary-expand-stay-at-home-order-to-nine-more-counties-to-mitigate-spread-of-covid-19-counties-now-total-19/

 

