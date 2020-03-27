GANT Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Officers responded to Sheetz located on Nichols Street for a reported retail theft. A store employee viewed a male exit the store with a package of Tasty Cakes without paying for them. Officers were able to stop the male and a citation for retail theft is pending.
- Officers responded to a parking lot on East Cherry Street for a report of a male sitting in a truck and slumped over the middle console. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a male in the driver’s seat and a female in the front passenger’s seat. Both individuals appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was viewed in plain sight. A search of the vehicle was conducted and methamphetamine along with various items of drug paraphernalia were located. The male had an active warrant through Domestic Relations Office and the female had a warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Both were transported to CCJ and held on the warrants. The male was charged with possession of paraphernalia and the female was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
- Officers responded to a local business on Bigler Avenue for a suspicious individual. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspicious person and he was found to be heavily under the influence of multiple controlled substances. The male was placed in custody and transported to CCJ. Citations pending for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
- Officers were notified of an incident of harassment that occurred via text message. Contact was made with the actor and he was warned of his actions.
- Officers responded to a residence on Sheridan Avenue for a psychological emergency. Officers made contact with the individual who agreed to speak with a Crisis worker.
- Officers responded to the area of Penn Highlands Hospital for a 302 patient who had ran from the facility. Contact was made with the individual who willingly went back to the hospital to receive further treatment.
- Officers responded to a residence located on Daisy Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the two individuals who stated they were arguing. Both individuals were warned of their actions.
- Officers were dispatched to the area of East Market Street and South 3rd Street for a female walking along the sidewalk with a bed sheet wrapped around her person and not wearing shoes. Contact was made with the female who stated she was walking back home as she was just released from the Hospital.
PSP Clearfield
- State police investigated a theft from a motor vehicle in Coalport Borough. Two unknown actors entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and removed a JBL Project Rock Under Armour headphones and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
- State police responded to a road rage, aggressive driving incident between two tractor trailers on I-80 in Lawrence Twp. The driver of a 2007 International Harvester attempted to pass a 2014 Peterbilt when the driver of the Peterbilt changed lanes forcing the Harvester off the roadway and striking an embankment. The Harvester continued to travel until stopped by Troopers at the 147 mile marker. The Harvester sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
- State police responded to a suspicious person in the 2900 block of the Morrisdale-Allport Hwy. Upon investigation it was learned that Kennita Sones, 34, of Morridale was warned not to be on the victim’s property but later returned. Charges for simple trespass are pending.
- State police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Philipsburg-Bigler Hwy. in Boggs Twp. The driver lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions, left the roadway and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to roll over on the driver’s side. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
- State police responded to a single-vehicle accident on the Mahaffey-Grampian Hwy. in Penn Twp. The operator of the vehicle fell asleep, left the roadway and struck a mailbox before coming to rest in a yard. Minor damage was caused. No injuries were reported.
- State police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on Egypt Rd., Bradford Twp. Unknown actor(s) damaged the victims mailbox during overnight hours.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a return theft that occurred Mar. 22 at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Devon Dixon, 21, of Clearfield scanned Doritos, popcorn and dip valued at $9.60 and walked out of the store without paying. Summary retail theft charges are pending.
- Police responded to a domestic disorder in the parking lot of the Hyde Fire Department. An altercation had taken place between a male and his step-son. The incident was handled at the scene. Police received a second call from the step-son reporting that the male had been following he and his mother and driving erratically. Police responded to the area and stopped the male as he was attempting to leave the area in his vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to CCJ to wait arraignment on multiple charges.