DOH: 531 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 2,218

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 27, that there are 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties.

The department also reported six new deaths among those positive cases, which brings the statewide total to 22.

There are currently two confirmed cases in Clearfield County, 11 in Centre County, one in Blair County, one in Cambria County and two in Indiana County. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, state health officials say.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

According to the DOH, there are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows with:

less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;

less than 1 percent are aged 5-12;

nearly 2 percent are aged 13-18;

11 percent are aged 19-24;

40 percent are aged 25-49;

nearly 28 percent are aged 50-64; and

18 percent are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, state health officials say. More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently, 10 counties are under stay-at-home orders.